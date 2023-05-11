MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Class was in session inside the Al Hirschfeld Theater on West 45th Street in the Theater District.

For 40 years, the nonprofit organization called Inside Broadway has worked to make theater accessible, entertaining, and educational to students in the city.

On Thursday, more than 1,200 students filled the theater to see some performances and hear from cast and crew members from “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Jacqueline B. Arnold sings and dances in the famous opening number, “Lady Marmalade.”

“This is my second Broadway show. I’ve been in New York a long time,” Arnold told the students.

Anthony Ramirez from P.S. 100 in the Bronx said his favorite part was the singing and some of the technical treats. Lighting and prop masters demonstrated how some of the effects are created.

Michael Presser is the founder and executive director of Inside Broadway.

It began during the run of the original production of “Cats” in 1982.

“The organization has grown and developed. It has always been focused on arts and education,” Presser said.

Inside Broadway also brings productions and events into schools in all the boroughs.