NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks.

The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, each truck offers about 400 square feet of space, with the front, back and side available to create their masterpiece.

This is the second time NYC Sanitation has run the Trucks of Art program. The last program was held in 2019.

Bronx Truck of Art by Lady K-Fever (NYC Sanitation)

Staten Island Truck of Art by DSNY Sanitation Worker Jillian White (NYC Sanitation)

Queens Truck of Art by Students in Energy Tech High School’s Advanced Art Mural Class Led by Teacher Alex Anastas (NYC Sanitation)

Manhattan Truck of Art by DISTER (NYC Sanitation)

The department asked all New Yorkers to support the artists by dropping off their unwanted cans, tubes, and spray paint at the upcoming SAFE Disposal Event on Sept. 18 or at the Department’s Special Waste Drop-off Locations. Artists will select the paints they’ll need, and the rest will be recycled or properly disposed of.

The submission cutoff for artists is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. You can find the application here.