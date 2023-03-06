UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in an Upper West Side rape has been arrested after being turned in by family members, according to authorities and police sources.

Jamel McIver, 30, is charged with rape, burglary, and criminal sex act in connection to the disturbing weekend attack, officials said early Monday.

McIver allegedly tailed the 21-year-old victim into a building near West 65th Street and West End Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Once inside the building, he allegedly followed the victim into an elevator, forced her to get out, and took her to a stairwell, where he raped her, police said.

He then forced the victim out of the building and fled on foot, officials said. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Relatives of McIver turned him in, police sources told PIX11 News. He was arrested around 4 p.m. Sunday.

McIver was already facing an ongoing Bronx case dating to April 2019 and was free on his own recognizance, police sources said. Public online court records indicate that McIver had pleaded guilty to burglary in that case, and that other charges included sex abuse.