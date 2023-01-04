MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was caught on video pushing a 76-year-old woman to the ground before snatching her purse in Tribeca on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The woman had just left the gym when the man began harassing her on Leonard Street at around 2 p.m., police said. The thief initially tried to steal the bag but the woman was able to hold on to it before the robber shoved her and ripped it from her shoulder as she fell to the ground, the NYPD video shows.

Police said the suspect then fled on Church Street. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The robber remained at large, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).