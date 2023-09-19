NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York City’s top progressive leaders ripped Mayor Eric Adams’ handling of the migrant crisis and said they will hold the line on the budget cuts he is suggesting.

The city is currently running more than 200 emergency shelters and directly caring for around half of the 110,000 migrants who have come to town. $12 billion is the price tag for all of this over the next three years– with Mayor Eric Adams suggesting up to 15% across-the-board cuts to pay for it.

Members of the New York City Council’s progressive caucus, along with activists and other local lawmakers, rallied Tuesday.

“How many schools is Mayor Adams going to close, how many fire stations, how many hospitals, how many DC37 workers are gonna get laid off by Mayor Adams,” railed Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler, who led the rally.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The group suggested raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and that the Mayor was over-estimating the budget doom and gloom– although, when pressed, said some reasonable cuts may be on the table.

The event was interrupted for a time by a sign-holding man who was escorted away shouting: “We need to close the border.”

But beyond the budget, the rally attacked the Mayor’s leadership, saying he has vilified the migrants– especially when he said two weeks ago that they would “destroy” the city.

“It’s the first time a mayor has thrown his hands up and said who gives up not in New York,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

A spokesman for the Mayor said “catchy slogans” are no substitute for the tough choices that are ahead– including the cost of the migrant crisis and expiring federal COVID aid known as a “fiscal cliff.”

Tuesday, the Mayor ripped Comptroller Broad Lander, who spoke at the progressive lawmakers’ rally urging smarter and more compassionate spending.

“I am blown away that he is saying ‘we don’t have a financial crisis, don’t worry, be happy, everything is fine,'” Adams said at an event.

So far, the Mayor said the only way to avoid cuts is more federal intervention.

However, Adams, after months of criticizing the White House, does not appear poised to meet with President Biden while he is in town for the United Nations General Assembly.

“New York does not deserve this,” Adams said. “The asylum-seekers don’t deserve this. So I hope while [the President] is here, I think that he should reflect on New York City has done its part,” Adams said.

“Mayor Adams took decisive action to stabilize our city’s budget by asking all agencies to submit a savings plan that would find efficiencies, reduce their city-funded costs without resorting to layoffs, and minimizing impact on critical services. At the same time, we have been very clear that if can get the substantial support we need from our federal and state partners, we can avoid these funding reductions. Catchy slogans are not a substitute for tough choices, and we have yet to hear any meaningful plans from the people who attended today’s protest to address the significant gaps we face in the future, other than raising taxes on working New Yorkers,” said a spokesman for City Hall.