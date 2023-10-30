NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a New York City tradition that’s spanned five decades. The Village Halloween Parade attracts tens of thousands of costumed characters to Sixth Avenue — now in its 50th year.

But with the war raging in the Middle East – the NYPD is working with parade organizers to ensure the event is safe and secure.

It’s a night the spirits of both living and dead strut and stumble up Sixth Avenue. The line to get into Abracadabra NYC stretched down the block Monday night.

Max Rubenstein knows he’ll be lucky to find something at the minute.

“My father and I are going to be some version of Britney Spears. I’m looking for the red jumpsuit,” Rubenstein said.

Anyone and everyone who comes in costume or mask is welcome to join in on the mile-long night of fright from Canal to West 15th Streets.

“If those who are doing positive work with good vibes stop doing that out of fear, then we only have the bad vibes left,” said parade producer Jeanne Flemming.

She has been the artistic director for four decades.

This year’s theme is “Inside out/Upside down”. Now more than ever, the events across the world are top of mind.

“The police are co-producers of the event. You couldn’t do something like this without them,” Flemming added.

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the NYPD will begin closing streets and again utilize sanitation trucks to block the route. They’ve also tapped into a vast security network to ensure the safety of an estimated one million people.

“We have intel people giving us information. We are concerned. This is not going to turn into a protest. It’s a parade,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Jim McCarthy, who is another parade veteran at the helm.

“I’ve done this for thirty years now. Aside from West Side Highway [terror attack], I’m not predicting anything but a fun night,” Chief McCarthy added.

The NYPD expects street closures to continue well past 10 p.m. Halloween night.