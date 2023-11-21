MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A rainy rehearsal for the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade didn’t stop the stars from heading to Herald Square. After performing Thursday morning, R&B sensation Brandy spent her holiday in New York City.

“I’m so happy to be doing it now. It’s so exciting,” Brandy said.

Even after 56 years of touring, classic rock band Chicago said performing at the parade is still a pinch-me moment.

This is the third year at the helm for Bronx-born Will Coss.

He said the team prepares for any weather and scenarios to pull off the show, which is now three and a half hours long.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Homeland Security are working closely with the FBI and NYPD to ensure the safety of millions of spectators and performers.

Admitting there is heightened vigilance due to the Middle East conflict.