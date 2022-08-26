NEW YORK (PIX11) — MOVE|NYC| is a New York City-based arts and social justice non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity within the dance profession and beyond.

Founded in 2015 by Nigel Campbell and Chanel DaSilva, they created the nonprofit after witnessing the lack of diversity throughout their artistic training and professional careers.

“I’m born and raised in the Bronx, and I had the extreme honor and privilege to dance all over the world. As I was dancing in Europe and all over the world, I realized that oftentimes I was the only brown face in the room. At that point, I kind of asked myself why I wasn’t seeing more people of color at the upper rungs of the dance field,” Campbell said.

MOVE|NYC| is shaping the next generation of dance artists and leaders and does this by providing free artistic training, mentorship, professional development, presenting opportunities, and other resources for career advancement to primarily historically marginalized and underrepresented teen artists.

The cornerstone of MOVE|NYC| is its tuition-free Young Professionals Program. YPP is a year-round Mentorship & College/Conservatory Prep Program for New York City teens, ages 13-18, who demonstrate exceptional potential for a dance career. DaSilva said the organization relies heavily on the visionary support of people in the industry and donors that believe in sewing seeds into the future to offer this program for free.

“Those who are giving to MOVE|NYC| and tomorrow and the days beyond, know that you are donating to the future. You are donating to 25 years from now feeling that we are a part of an industry that is inclusive, diverse and is a reflection of the world we live in,” DaSilva said.

The Young Professionals Program identifies talent at every stage of technical development, from beginner to advanced, and provides access to opportunities for mentorship and dance training. Since its inception, 100% of MOVE|NYC| YPP graduates have been accepted to prestigious college/conservatory programs.

Amanda Goodridge is one of those soon-to-be graduates. She will be featured in MOVE |NYC| Summer Finale Showcase. She hopes to be able to share her knowledge and love for dance with the world.

“I feel extremely grateful to be able to be here and receive all the information that I do at no cost. I hope to choreograph and extend my thoughts and creativity out to people that are younger than me and extend it out the world and just share who I am with everyone else,” Goodridge said.

You can catch MOVE |NYC| annual 2022 Summer Finale Showcase at the Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center located at 53A Chambers St. New York, NY 10007 on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets are $25. Head to the MOVE |NYC| website for ticket information.