NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted a summit on social media and its impact on teenagers on Thursday.

“These social media companies are well aware of these algorithms that attracts you and lures you into what they are doing, and we cannot show a level of ignorance,” said Adams.

Social media may be known for highlighting the latest trends, from recipes to viral dan. New York City’s Health Commissioner worries social media also contributes to a disturbing trend.

“We know we’re in a youth mental health crisis,” Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in an interview with PIX11 News.

According to Pew Research, 36% of American teens said they spend too much time on social media. The U.S. Surgeon General recently warned teens who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of depression and anxiety symptoms.

During Thursday’s summit, experts listened to local teens, hearing how they benefit from social media using it to learn and stay connected with friends.

Participants also shared ideas on raising awareness of the potential risks that come with logging on for an extended period.