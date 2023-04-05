LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side man is turning his painful past in prison into a wellness empire. He’s been getting people fit and mentoring formerly incarcerated men and women in business. Now his latest venture will be selling cannabis legally.

Coss Marte grew up on the Lower East Side in Manhattan. It’s where he once sold drugs and went to jail. He has now completely transformed his life and is in the business of transforming others. Marte loves fitness and is persistent and motivating.

It’s that never-give-up attitude at the heart of his business called CONBODY. It’s a gym on the Lower East Side that teaches a “prison-style” bootcamp. Marte only hires formerly incarcerated men and women.

Marte said he learned the secret to success in business on the streets as a drug dealer. His new dispensary will be called ConBud. On its website there’s a section called “Meet Your Dealers.”

Marte wants to change his story, especially now with the addition of his daughter, Camilla Rose. He continues to fight the stigma of having a jail record, promote wellness and help his community heal.

Marte said he plans to open up the dispensary on the Lower East Side in the next few months.