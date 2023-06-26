INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate nearly four dozen times in their Manhattan apartment last month, authorities said.

Hosameldin Ismail, 34, was indicted for murder as a hate crime in the killing of Maximito Polanco-Parra, 55, on May 30, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday.

Ismail allegedly came up from behind and stabbed the Hispanic victim 47 times in the neck, head, and chest in their apartment on Arden Street in Inwood at around 4 p.m., officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Ismail was renting a room in the apartment and ambushed Polanco-Parra shortly after the victim came home.

The suspect tried to run but officers caught him outside the apartment building and found several kitchen knives on Ismail, officials said.

“As alleged, Maximito Polanco-Parra’s was blatantly targeted because of his race in this jarring, violent attack,” Bragg said.

Ismail has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, according to public court records. His attorney could not immediately be reached Monday.