NEW YORK (PIX11) — The class of 2023 is graduating and looking to get hired. But one personal finance website is warning recent grads to think twice about coming to New York City.

Out of 182 cities, WalletHub ranks New York last on its list of “Best Cities to Start a Career.”

The site compared cities based on 26 categories. New York scored low in many of them. Including last in housing affordability and available entry-level jobs. Newark was also near the bottom, ranked third worst.

The best city to start a career, according to Wallethub’s analysis, is Atlanta.