NEW YORK (PIX11) — As part of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to combat gun violence, city crews began hanging gun-free zone signs in Times Square on Saturday.

The Department of Transportation began posting the signs at the busy tourist spot at around 6 a.m. and will be installing about 200 more signs next week, officials said.

In October, Adams signed a bill declaring Times Square a gun-free zone. The law prohibits people from carrying concealed weapons in the area, even those with a permit, officials said.

“Public safety continues to be a priority for the Adams administration, and we are steadfast in our commitment to addressing the epidemic of gun violence that has claimed far too many lives,” Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III previously said. “Our law enforcement agencies and the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice have critical roles to play in enforcing the new Times Square sensitive location and developing long-term strategies to stop the flow of illegal guns into our city.”