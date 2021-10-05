Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announce several arrests in connection with a gun trafficking operation between Tennessee and Manhattan on Oct. 5, 2021. (Credit: PIX11)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A doorman in Midtown, Manhattan trafficked illegal guns from Tennessee and then sold some of the weapons outside of the building where he worked, authorities said Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the arrests of Manhattan resident Roberto Carmona, 51, and Tennessee resident Harold Floran, 51, during a briefing on the case.

The pair allegedly worked together to sell 80 illegal guns plus ammunition to an undercover NYPD detective.

Two additional Tennessee men — Alan Goode, 30, and Melvyn McDonald, 41 — were also indicted for allegedly providing the guns while knowing they would be illegally sold in New York City.

Vance said Carmona used his doorman job to operate a “highly illegal, one-man gun show” right on West 55th Street.

“Mr. Carmona is also accused of bringing his work home with him, selling dozens of guns outside the Morningside Heights building where he lived,” Vance added.

According to the 141-count indictment, Carmona sold 63 semi-automatic pistols, 11 revolvers, two assault rifles, two rifles, one sawed-off shotgun, one shotgun, and corresponding ammunition to an undercover NYPD detective between Jan. 29 and Sept. 9. The weapons were split up over 15 different and prices ranged from $500 to $3,700 per firearm, according to officials.

Goode and McDonald allegedly bought the weapons and sold them to Floran, who allegedly sold them to Carmona during meetings in Virginia, Tennessee, or New Jersey.

Vance said cases like this highlight the need for tougher gun trafficking laws in New York.

“Not even a global pandemic can stop the flow of guns from southern states into our city. We can wait a lifetime for states like Tennessee to strengthen their nonexistent gun laws, or we can raise the stakes for trafficking in New York. That’s why, every year since 2016, I have proposed a new Gun Kingpin bill to establish the crime of ‘Operating as a Major Firearms Trafficker,’ which would carry a penalty of up to 25 years to life in prison for selling 20 or more firearms in one year,” he said.