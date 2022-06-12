NEW YORK (PIX11) — The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is back Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Preparations are well underway for the parade that kicks off at around 11 a.m. and many say the parade’s return is a big sign the city is getting back to normal.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams joined leaders at Bowling Green Park to raise the Puerto Rican flag to mark the return of the in-person parade.

“Mi casa, su casa,” Adams said. “This is your city. This is my city, and we are here together. This is an important time.”

The comeback of one of the city’s most historic parades is two years in the making. Organizer Louis Maldonado promises the parade will be vibrant and joyful.

“It’s always vibrant, but this time we have been feeling the momentum build and the excitement billed from the community, and everything will be that much more colorful and festive than ever,” he said.

But he reminds people how long of a road it’s been to get here. The last two years have been tough for communities of color.



“The Latino, Puerto Rican, black and brown communities were really hard hit by the pandemic,” he said. “We were there at the epicenter, many of us were Frontline workers, and it’s just now that says we are just a legendary iconic event we are in New York City event, not just a Puerto Rican event.”

The mayor adds the 65th annual celebration of the so-called sixth borough will be a time of celebration.

“The Puerto Rican community, you guys just take Fifth Avenue and I’m looking forward to being there this Sunday as we now move forward,” Adams said.



The parade runs along Fifth Avenue from 43rd to 79th streets.