NYC foster mom, husband indicted on sex trafficking charges

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A certified foster mom and her husband allegedly ran a sex trafficking operation involving at least eight women, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braff said Wednesday.

Two of the women had been placed in 51-year-old Sharice Mitchell’s care, Bragg said. She allegedly lied on her foster parent application, claiming she did not live her her husband, a registered sex offender.

“Sex traffickers target the most vulnerable New Yorkers, including – far too often – young New Yorkers in the child welfare system,” Bragg said. “As alleged, instead of providing a safe home, this husband and wife forced eight young women to engage in prostitution. We will continue to prioritize proactive investigations like these to dismantle sex trafficking operations and keep New Yorkers safe.”

Kareem Mitchell, 38, allegedly used social media to recruit women, then abused them to coerce them into prostitution in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, according to court documents. He was charged with:

Sex Trafficking, a class B felony, 4 counts

Promoting Prostitution in the Third Degree, a class D felony, 1 count

Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, 1 count

Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor, 1 count

Foster mom Sharice Mitchell was charged with:

Sex Trafficking, a class B felony, 3 counts

Promoting Prostitution in the Third Degree, a class D felony, 1 count

Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, 1 count