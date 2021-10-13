City educators, advocates rally for more resources as school virus cases continue

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — A month after New York City schools headed back for in-person learning, advocates gathered outside the United Federation of Teachers building in Manhattan and asked for more support.

Since school started in September, there have been more than 4,500 reported COVID-19 cases in schools. Parents are asking for more transparency as cases continue to crop up — currently, parents are told when someone at their child’s school tests positive, but aren’t told if their child was potentially exposed.

According to the Department of Education, students will only have live, remote instruction if an entire classroom has to quarantine; that will only happen if a teacher tests positive for COVID-19.

Advocates also cited ongoing challenges that are hindering instruction.

“If your child is quarantined … you don’t know when your child is going to see your teacher,” education advocate Kaliris Salas said. “What it does is it heightens the inequities that are in the system.”