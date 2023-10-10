MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two drivers who were allegedly racing each other when they hit and killed a father of six children on the Henry Hudson Parkway in New York City were indicted Tuesday for the deadly crash, the Manhattan district attorney said.

Cary Brown, 29, and Marcos Vega-Pagan, 24, were both charged with manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting – causing death, and criminally negligent homicide, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Brown and Vega-Pagan were charged in connection to the death of 42-year-old Joel Quintana on Aug. 3. Brown and Vega-Pagan were allegedly racing each other in their cars on the Henry Hudson Parkway near 145th Street when Vega-Pagan’s BMW allegedly slammed into Quintana, who was riding a motorcycle on his way to work, authorities said.

Quintana was thrown to the road and then run over by Brown’s vehicle, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Both drivers allegedly sped away after the crash.

Vega-Pagan allegedly contacted his insurance provider the next day and fabricated a story of how his vehicle was damaged, then submitted a claim for more than $3,000, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Vega-Pagan was also charged with insurance fraud and falsifying business records in the indictment.

Brown, who was allegedly driving with a suspended license when the crash occurred, was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

“When our highways and streets turn into playgrounds for cars, it leads to tragedy,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “These defendants displayed extreme recklessness and negligence when they allegedly raced down the Henry Hudson Parkway. Now, Mr. Quintana’s six children and all of his loved ones are mourning his painful loss.”

