NEW YORK (PIX11) — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is headed to Washington, DC, this week “to testify in front of the Consumer Product Safety Commission about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries,” according to Kavanagh.

When modified, refurbished or stored improperly, e-bike batteries can pose a serious hazard sparking flames that are especially difficult to put out.

Commissioner Kavanagh will call on the Consumer Product Safety Commission to impose stricter federal regulations.

“Things like automatic shut off when a device is charged or gets overheated, things like not being able to tamper with the battery,” she said.

The commissioner’s trip comes after the FDNY and Department of Building Inspectors found various electric code violations at an e-bike charging location opened by Grubhub and JOCO in the Bowery neighborhood of Manhattan.

Inspectors reported finding e-bike battery charging is not approved for use in the U.S.

JOCO founder Jonathan Cohen told PIX11 News the issue was a misunderstanding.

“They didn’t ask us to see certifications on the batteries, so we’ve followed up and explained all the different certifications,” Cohen added.

Insisting their e-bike charging setup complies with city regulations.

“We’ve been at the forefront of safety, and all of our batteries are fully certified,” Cohen said.