NEW YORK (PIX11) – The long-anticipated plan to toll drivers using surface streets in Manhattan below 60th Street will be a reality by April of 2024.

Congestion pricing got full approval from the federal government’s environmental review process.

The basics of the plan are as follows:

Drivers who cross into Manhattan below 60th Street will have their E-ZPass or plates scanned by a new network of cameras and sensors if they get off the FDR Drive or West Side Highway and hit the surface streets.

Cars will pay between $9 and $23, depending on time of day and eligible discounts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials cheered the federal government finding no significant environmental impact Tuesday.

The new toll is expected to generate about $1 billion a year to help fix the aging subway and bus system — plus reduce traffic and engine emissions in Manhattan.

“We always like to talk about the drivers and the challenges that they are going to face,” MTA Chair Janno Lieber said. “But 90% of New Yorkers who come into the Central Business District take public transportation.”

There’s still a lot to be worked out, such as how much to charge during each time of day, and applications for more than 100 potential discounts for taxi drivers, truck drivers, low-income workers and many more.

A committee will sort all that out with hearings ahead of the April 2024 congestion pricing launch.

MTA leadership also insists operating and security budgets will not increase with the new dedicated source of capital funding.