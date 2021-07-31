NYC businesses hold job fair amid worker shortage

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — The 40/40 Club in Manhattan held a job fair Saturday, as restaurant owners and bar owners continue to struggle to find workers.

Sherwin Robinson is the Operations Manager at Jay-Z’s 40/40 club. He says the upscale sports bar which is known to attract elite crowds has been closed for 18 months.

“We are very excited about opening up in the next week or so,” he said. “We are a 7-day a week operation we lost significant amount of revenue itself but also for all our employees it’s been really challenging.”

As the venue gets ready to reopen its doors, it’s also looking to hire 100 new employees.

“People have had the option of finding work sooner than we were able to open, we have to respect that,” Robinson said.

An open call for bartenders, servers and management roles was held at the club this Saturday. It wasn’t the only job fair in town, as Congressman Jamaal Bowman held a job, resource and development fair in Co-op City in the Bronx.

Dozens of employers were on site.

“You wanna see people in the workforce out again, not just in restaurants,” said Robinson.

This comes as the state’s weekly unemployment claims went down by 78.22% this week, compared to the same time last year. A sign people are starting to get back to work, as the federal unemployment and pandemic benefits are set to expire Sept 5th.

Saturday afternoon, the state department of labor tweeting to remind New Yorkers they are still required to look for work while collecting unemployment and pandemic benefits.

For Christine Jean, her reasons for getting back to work are simple.

“To pay the bills and pay for school,” she said.

For job listings from the city and state, you can check their websites.