Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a building superintendent in Greenwich Village on Dec.7, 2022. (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said.

The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to the NYPD. But the building’s superintendent confronted the thief and tried to scare him off with a bat when the suspect threw the boxes at the victim and assaulted him, police said.

Authorities said the perpetrator punched the superintendent in the side of the face and took the bat. When the victim fell to the ground, the suspect continued to hit him and threatened him with the bat and a knife, according to the NYPD.

The thief fled the scene without the packages, police said. The worker refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is approximately in his 40s, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with a medium build, and last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants, black and white sneakers, black baseball hat, black face mask, and eyeglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).