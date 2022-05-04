NEW YORK (PIX 11) — More than a thousand protesters channeled their anger and outrage into activism at a rally supporting abortion rights in Manhattan Tuesday.

Comedian Amy Schumer and New York Attorney General Letitia James were among the attendees. For James, the possibility the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was deeply personal.

“I chose to have an abortion and I walked proudly into planned parenthood,” she said. “I make no apologies to anyone, to no one.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, mostly in the Midwest and South. However, abortions will remain legal in New York and New Jersey, leading to a possible influx of patients, officials said.

“How long must women wait for liberty,” one of the protesters said at the Foley Square rally.

A draft of the Supreme Court decision was leaked Monday evening by Politico. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the leak and said the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was “egregiously wrong from the start.”