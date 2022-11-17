LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — For hundreds of underprivileged students attending New York City’s public schools, four moms are on a mission to make the holiday season a little brighter and merrier.

The Sugarplum Sled works to fulfill the wish list of families living in temporary housing who otherwise could not afford to give or get a gift this year. The Sled is hoping you can help with its mission.

P.S. 188 on the Lower East Side is one of the schools where all 427 students from 3K to eighth grade will get a gift. According to the school administration, the school’s population is unique, with 50 percent of students living in temporary housing or domestic violence shelters. In addition, 99 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch, which means they are at or below the poverty line in New York City.

If you want to donate to The Sled, the deadline is Dec. 15, so they can make all deliveries to shelters and public school students. However, the organization accepts donations after that because they provide crisis care throughout the year.