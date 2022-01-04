NY Lottery ticket worth half a million sold at Harlem deli

HARLEM, Manhattan — Someone who bought a PICK 10 lottery ticket at a Harlem Deli could be $500,000 richer Tuesday morning.

According to the New York Lottery, a top-prize winning ticket worth half a million was sold for Monday night’s drawing at Urban Gourmet Deli Corp., located at 1917 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Harlem.

Monday night’s winning PICK 10 numbers included: 03, 09, 12, 27, 38, 39, 42, 43, 52, 53, 61, 62, 64, 65, 67, 69, 73, 76, 80.

The ten winning numbers for PICK 10 are drawn from a field of one to 80. The PICK 10 drawing takes place every evening at around 8:30 p.m., the NY Lottery said.

Prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.