NEW YORK (PIX11) — The decision to charge Manhattan bodega worker Jose Alba with murder for a stabbing that he says was self-defense has been met with widespread public outcry, including from Mayor Eric Adams.

Criminal defense attorney Peter Tilem joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to offer his expert opinion on the case.

“It does look like self-defense,” said Tilem, who is not involved in the case, of the stabbing. Tilem predicted that the case would not see a trial, saying, “I do not believe there’s any grand jury in New York that will indict him.”

