NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Council passed new legislation Thursday to regulate the lithium-ion batteries that power e-bikes.

According to the City Council, over 200 fires in New York City were connected to lithium-ion batteries in 2022 alone.

Lithium-ion batteries can pose a severe hazard when modified or stored improperly, according to the FDNY, sparking flames that are especially difficult to put out.

Councilmember Oswald Feliz told PIX11, “this is a problem that is not going to go away. We know that the batteries, not all batteries, but some batteries are defective.”

Thursday, the Council voted to ban the sale of unregulated lithium-ion batteries in the five boroughs. They also approved a new measure requiring the FDNY to educate New Yorkers about lithium-ion battery dangers.

Councilmember Gale Brewer told PIX11 her office spoke extensively with food delivery workers who rely on e-bikes for work.

She said, “we gotta work with the apps and work with the deliveries and make sure they continue to do their job because they do need three batteries every day.”

The passed legislation will now go to the desk of Mayor Eric Adams for final approval before it’s signed into law.