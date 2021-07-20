NY Assemblywoman says subway attack victim is alive, apologises for misinformed tweet

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, video surveillance camera is installed on the ceiling above a subway platform in the Court Street station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. State lawmakers across the U.S. are reconsidering the tradeoffs of facial recognition technology amid civil rights and racial bias concerns. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A mother who was critically injured when she fell down a set of subway stairs during an attempted robbery over the weekend was still alive Tuesday morning, according to a New York Assemblywoman who previously said the victim had died.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou apologized in a tweet and said she misinterpreted Chinese when speaking to a family contact.

“I have to apologize. I had heard from my contact who is close with the family that she had passed (in Chinese I misinterpreted) but she has not. The family is facing a very tough decision and time right now,” Niou said.

According to the NYPD, the 58-year-old victim and her 22-year-old son were walking up the stairs at the Canal Street N train station around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the suspect grabbed the man’s book bag.

The mother and son fell down the stairs and the suspect fled the station, police said.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Kyaw Zaw Hein, who started a GoFundMe for the family, said on the fundraising page that the victim may not wake up and could die of organ failure.

“We are now just waiting and worrying about what happens next,” Hein wrote.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect Saturday night.

