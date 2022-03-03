CIVIC CENTER, Manhattan (PIX11) – Education advocates are calling for more equity in New York City schools after the city announced hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed budget cuts.

Matt Gonzales is a coordinator with New Yorkers for Racially Just Public Schools, the group of parents, students and advocates who gathered to rally on the steps of Tweed Courthouse on Thursday.

“The preliminary budget by Mayor Adams was basically cutting a billion dollars from our schools,” Gonzales said. “We find that completely unacceptable.”

The group says now is not the time for cuts when students are two years into a pandemic.

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks shared his vision for transforming the school system this week.

“The vision for a bold and supportive and equitable New York City needs to be designed by young people and their families not bureaucrats at the top of the system,” Gonzales said.

What they’re calling for is fewer police officers in schools and more resources in the classroom, like culturally responsive education, smaller class sizes and mental health services.

“It is even more outrageous that my brother, who suffers from serious depression, cannot find the support that he needed in his school,” Alex Vasquez, an activist, said. “That’s like having a squad of soldiers and no field medic.”

The group also says that while their suggestions do align with most of the ideas in Adams’ education plan, they claim they do not go far enough.

“We have to divest things in things that are steeped in white supremacy,” Natasha Capers, the director of NY4RJPS, said. “We have to divest from the criminalization of children and we have to invest in them.”

The coalition is also calling for inclusive learning environments so that the most vulnerable students, they say, are prioritized.

The Department of Education tells PIX11 News that curriculum will not be impacted by the budget cuts, which are tied to a loss in enrollment and are being backfilled with stimulus money.