Nurse dies after being knocked to the ground by Times Square mugger: NYPD

MANHATTAN — A New Jersey nurse died Saturday after she was knocked to the ground by an alleged mugger in Times Square, officials said.

Jermaine Foster, 26, allegedly snatched a woman’s phone on Friday on Broadway, then pushed Maria Ambrocio, 58, as he ran away.

Ambrocio fell to the ground and hit her head on the pavement, police said. She was taken to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries a day later.

Foster was taken into custody at the scene. Police initially charged him with robbery and assault. As of Sunday afternoon, charges against him had not been upgraded.

Ambrocio was an oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center, Mayor Jimmy Davis said. CarePoint, which runs the hospital, said Ambrocio was beloved at work.

“Maria’s untimely death is a profound loss to us all, especially those whose lives she touched each day at Bayonne Medical Center,” CarePoint said.