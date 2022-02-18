HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — When Sumit Sulan received his gold detective’s shield this week from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the number carried heavy symbolism.

The shield number is 332, which stands for three brothers from the 32.

Sulan was with officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera from the 32nd Precinct when they entered an apartment on West 135th Street on the night of Jan. 21. A 911 caller had reported a mother-son dispute.

When Mora and Rivera walked down a narrow hallway to a back bedroom, the door swung open and Lashawn McNeil shot them both in the head at close range, police said. Sulan, 27, was near the front of the apartment when the gunfire rang out and pushed McNeil’s mother and brother to safety while shooting McNeil as he tried to flee.

Mora and Rivera both died from their injuries and were promoted posthumously to detective first grade. McNeil also died several days after the shooting.

(Video Credit: NYPD)

This week, Commissioner Sewell promoted Sulan to detective specialist, a thank you for his bravery — even as he is likely to remain on patrol to gain more experience as an officer. Sulan, who has been on the job for less than a year, was known as a “super rookie” in the 32nd Precinct.

“He’s such a young rookie, he probably needs to learn the job a little more,” said Michael Palladino, former president of the Detective’s Endowment Association.

Palladino explained that promotions to detective specialist became more common when Ray Kelly was police commissioner, “as a way to be rewarded for doing a great job.”

The promotion came with a pay raise, although a specialist is not a detective investigator.

“Like his partners, he is an example that police officers are ordinary people called upon to do extraordinary things — and they often do, risking everything,” Sewell said. “The action taken by officer Sulan likely saved the lives of the other officers responding to that apartment.”

Det. Sulan, an immigrant from India, became an active-duty officer last April and joined the 32nd Precinct two months before the tragic shooting.