MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Service along the No. 1 subway line was partially suspended in Upper Manhattan early Tuesday after a person was struck by a train in Washington Heights, according to the MTA.

The transit agency initially said on Twitter just before 2 a.m. that there were delays in both directions due to a person being hit by a train a the 191st Street Station.

The MTA shared an update around 2:45 a.m. and said that No. 1 service was suspended in both directions between the 137th Street and 215th Street stations while emergency teams responded to the incident. The transit agency shared maps showing alternate service options for riders trying to get uptown or downtown on Manhattan’s west side.

Service was still suspended for the same stretch as of 4:30 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries and their condition were not immediately known Tuesday morning. It was unclear how they were struck or exactly when.

Keep your eyes on the @NYCTSubway Twitter account, the MTA’s website or the MyMTA app for the latest service updates.

