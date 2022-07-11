Pictured is the area in Manhattan where two fatal shootings happened. (PIX11)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)– A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, authorities said.

Kabal Reyes, 24, was nabbed Monday and charged with murder, police said. Reyes was one of four suspects sought in the incident.

Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, were fatally shot in Midtown just after midnight on May 5. King was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a recording studio at 354 West 37th Street and Dillahunt was shot in the stomach outside 350 West 37th Street, officials said.

Both men were taken by EMS to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A gun was recovered near where Dillahunt was killed, police said.

Police released photos of four suspects that allegedly fled the scene. Three of them remain at large.

Police seek four people in a shooting in Manhattan on May 5. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).