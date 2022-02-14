Niece allegedly kills aunt with hammer; body found in bathtub of Harlem apartment

FILE: A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman allegedly killed her aunt with a hammer and left the victim’s body in a bathtub, police said Monday.

Police found the body of Ana Nieves, 56, on Friday during a wellness check to her 100th Street apartment, officials said. She was fully clothed in the bathtub with trauma to the head. Emergency medical services pronounced Nieves dead at the scene.

The NYPD arrested Kristie Miro, Nieves’ 30-year-old niece, on murder charges, an NYPD detective said. She appears to have lived with her aunt.

