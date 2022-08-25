MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — There were 391 people signed up to speak at the first public hearing on congestion pricing Thursday evening.

The federal government is reviewing the MTA’s proposals to charge a toll south of 60th Street in Manhattan. The money would fund transit improvements.

The comments will be included in the record being reviewed by officials with the Federal Highway Administration.

Click here to view the proposals and also to see the hearings.

Comments can also be submitted via email.

The MTA says everyone who wants to speak will get three minutes. There are six hearings for this final part of the process.

Supporters had a rally outside Grand Central Thursday morning as the latest chapter was about to begin.

Transit riders talk about the improvement projects, including elevators, signals, and new trains and buses.

They say a dedicated revenue stream is necessary to keep the system in a state of good repair and upgraded.

Opponents criticize the timing and call the proposals a tax on drivers.

The federal government first has to approve the plan; then a six-person review board appointed by the governor and mayor will set the rate and possible exemptions. MTA board members will also weigh in.

The framework for the idea was approved by the legislature and former Governor Cuomo in 2019.