LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — From the first bucket brigades of New Amsterdam in the 1620s to state-of-the-art firefighting now, the Fire Museum of New York City tells the story of fire protection, fire prevention, and firefighting in New York, over the years.

The telling of a vital chapter of that story just got more in-depth with the museum’s acquisition of new materials related to 9/11.

Jennifer Brown, the executive director of the Fire Museum, explained how the newly acquired items enhance the museum’s narrative of the terrorist attacks.

“It really shows what the incredible response was,” Brown said in an interview, “and also, of course, the loss of life.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Fire Museum acquired photographs, displays, a comprehensive list of victims of the World Trade Center attacks in both 2001 and 1993, and other items that are now on display. They make up a special exhibit at the Fire Museum that runs from now until the first week of October.

The items had previously been on exhibit at the 9/11 Tribute Museum. It was a facility founded by the September 11th Families’ Association that had been located near the World Trade Center for 16 years. The Tribute Museum was separate from the World Trade Center Memorial and Museum, which is still open.

The Tribute Museum, however, closed a year ago but donated some of its exhibits this summer to the Fire Museum’s collection, which is now displaying some of those items.

“The fact that the Fire Museum was able to include some of the 9/11 Tribute Museum exhibits really celebrates the 9/11 community,” said Jennifer Adams-Webb, the CEO of the 9/11 Tribute Museum and the September 11th Families’ Association.

“It makes an impression,” she continued. “It’s like meeting your neighbor and hearing their story. It’s something that you won’t forget.”

The exhibit of newly acquired 9/11 materials is in a room at the Fire Museum adjacent to a 9/11 memorial to the 343 FDNY firefighters and EMTs who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

Brown, the Fire Museum executive director, said the new items and the memorial are uniquely compatible.

“It reflects the names of actually all of the victims that day and the ’93 bombings,” she said about one of the newly-acquired displays, which lists names from the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania attacks, in addition to the ones here in New York.

“We have photos,” Brown continued, “and displays of support and memorials that were set up around the city.”

The new materials are now part of the Fire Museum’s permanent collection, meaning the items can be displayed again even after the current exhibit is over.

Adams-Webb, whose organization donated the materials, said their new status can help educate people beyond New York.

“We hope the content will continue,” she said, “and share the story with other museums, maybe around the world.”