NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Yorkers turned out by the hundreds Thursday night to voice their opinion on a proposed daily toll for anyone driving south of 60th Street in Manhattan

The debate over congestion pricing has been growing. Hundreds of New Yorkers gave their opinions on the state’s polarizing plan at the first of six public meetings.

The plan is supposed to reduce traffic and help the MTA raise $1 billion a year for infrastructure projects. Vehicles traveling south of 60th Street would have to pay as much as $23, depending on the time and day they drive, with some exceptions. This toll would be massive for car owners who live in the congestion pricing zone.

Taxis, ride-share drivers, and commuters from New Jersey would all have to account for the added financial burden it will cause.

The federal government still needs to approve the proposal, which isn’t expected to be implemented until the end of 2023 — or even in 2024 — at the earliest.

You can read the full proposal here.