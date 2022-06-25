MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Thousands of protesters made their way from Washington Square Park and Union Square across Manhattan with a message for the six justices who reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“I’m fed up with white men making decisions for me and now some women stood by their side to make that decision is really disappointing,” Danielle Cooney, a Brooklyn resident, said.

The choice is now given back to individual states, but New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are among those who will continue administering abortions. Protests were held in different neighborhoods in New York City for those living in states who are set to do otherwise. Some protesters were said to have blocked traffic in Midtown near Bryant Park, which ended in nearly two dozen arrests.

Companies like Disney, Tesla and Starbucks are just a few of the dozens that started offering to pay for their employees’ travel expenses tied to reproductive rights.

Still, abortion rights activists are adamant about who is most affected by the recent major ruling.

“People that are actually experiencing this aren’t reflected in the Supreme Court,” protester Brittany Varrow said. “This decision will affect people without money because if you have the time and resources, you will be able to find an abortion.”