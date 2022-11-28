CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A string of invasions at New York University’s dormitories has prompted a review of security protocols.

As of a Nov. 21 report in the student-run Washington Square News, four instances of unauthorized persons trespassing in residence areas had been tallied in less than three weeks.

In the most recent incident detailed in the report, a man jumped a turnstile at the Lafayette Hall dorm around 5:40 p.m. Nov. 20. He wandered the building for about 20 minutes, interacting with two students, before he was located by campus security and escorted out by police, according to the report.

That incident came five days after an intruder slipped by security at the university’s Third Avenue North residence hall, entered a dorm room, and stared at a student while they slept, Washington Square News reported. The invader eventually left the dorm room, but neither campus security nor police could find them during an eight-hour search, the report said.

And on Nov. 1, a man was removed from Alumni Hall by campus security officers, only to trespass in Coral Tower hours later, according to the report. He was reportedly removed by police in the second incident.

No students have been physically harmed, but they nevertheless remain on high alert. In a statement issued to PIX11 News early Monday, an NYU spokesperson said that an audit of campus security has been initiated.

“The President of the University has asked for a full review of residence hall security to determine what systemic issues there may be and what steps need to be taken to prevent any repeats,” the statement read.

Information about NYU's Department of Campus Safety is available online here, and in-person help is available 24/7 at 561 LaGuardia Place.

PIX11 News has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

