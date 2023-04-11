NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State will begin stockpiling a five-year supply of abortion-inducing medication, misoprostol, as the FDA authorization of another abortion pill, Mifepristone, is in legal jeopardy.

Mifepristone is considered a safe and effective medication; it’s used to end pregnancies during the first ten weeks. However, recently several anti-abortion groups challenged the FDA’s approval of the drug in court, saying the FDA did not fully consider the impact the medication would have on women and teen girls.

A federal judge in Texas sided with the anti-abortion groups, invalidating the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone.

New York Gov. Kathy Hocul said Tuesday, “If this decision stands by this judge, we’ll dedicate up to $20 million more for reproductive healthcare providers.”

A federal judge in Washington later ordered the drug remain available, creating a legal standoff that could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mayor Eric Adams said New York City is taking legal action, “we are leading the filing of an amicus brief that highlights the negative impacts this ruling would have on our public hospitals and the people who rely on them for care.”

Dr. Lipi Roy pointed out Mifepristone isn’t just used for abortions, “it’s used to help people, women who experience miscarriages which happens all the time.”

The Department of Justice has stepped in, asking an appeals court to lift a suspension of Mifepristone.