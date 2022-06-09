MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The rebuilding of Penn Station has been underway for years, and the next phase has arrived.

Firms are being asked to submit design proposals for Penn Station’s new public areas and transit concourses.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York City Mayor Eric Adams for the announcement at the Moynihan Train Hall.

“This is the chance to throw out all the old rules. It’s the embodiment of transit-oriented development. This is the model for the future. The community will benefit from more public space and amenities in this neighborhood. I’m very proud to move this forward,” Hochul said.

Submissions are due by July 28 and a decision is expected by the late summer or early fall.

The new transit facility is set to feature a single-story concourse area with clear sight lines to trains and information. New entrances and access points are already being constructed.

The master plan for the area also includes additional public areas, as well as residential and commercial buildings.

Governor Hochul said there will be more units of affordable housing and also supportive housing. Development plans have been in the world for years. She announced her interpretation last year.

The private property developer is already working on some areas.

“We brought down the height,” Hochul said. “There’s more public space and more affordable housing.”

The state also plans to create a task force to review public spaces.

But some groups have already organized against the plans and development.

RethinkPennStation NYC is worried about the demolition of an entire block between West 30th and 31st streets south of Penn Station.

“We lose historic fabric. There’s rent-subsidized renters and small businesses. You don’t have to do a deal with real estate to have a better Penn Station,” said Lynn Ellsworth, a member of the neighborhood coalition.

The governor said increased capacity for the real estate owner will generate revenue to help finance the project and it will be a lower cost to taxpayers.

There is an ongoing environmental review process for the above-ground plans.

The future of Madison Square Garden is not factored into the current plans. The special use permit with the city expires next year. It was renewed a decade ago.

Alexandros Washburn, executive director of Grand Penn Community Alliance, called Madison Square Garden the elephant in the room.

“We need to begin the process of moving the Garden when its right to operate expires next June. Only then will Penn Station truly rise again,” said Washburn.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said they are working with a plan that allows them to make fixes now and it’s not depending on what happens with MSG.