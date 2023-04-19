MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 45-year-old mother was forcibly touched in front of her 5-year-old son while riding a bus in Harlem, NYPD officials said.

The incident occurred on April 10 at around 8:40 a.m. while on the BX19 bus. The victim was standing on the bus when an unknown male grabbed her buttocks, police said. In response, the victim slapped the male who grabbed her.

After the slap occurred, an unknown female who was also in the company of alleged groper punched the victim. Both the male who groped the 45-year-old mother and his companion proceeded to punch the victim, police said.

The victim and her son then exited the bus at the Lenox Avenue and West 145th Street stop. Both suspects remained onboard.

Police describe the male assailant as medium build with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. The female assailant is described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue face mask, a black winter jacket with a hood, and black pants.

The victim and her son refused medical attention at the scene.

You can submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).