NEW YORK (PIX11) — For many New Yorkers, the Thanksgiving Day Parade is the kickoff to the holiday season. But for one Queens woman, it’s a family tradition 20 years in the making.

“It’s very special,” said Debbie McGinnis, who was at the parade with her 24-year-old son and extended family.

It’s her 20th trip to the parade, and McGinnis says it’s changed over the years — but the magic stays the same.

“It’s gotten bigger. I’m less familiar with the people on the floats because I’m old now,” she said.

“I like seeing the new floats. I like seeing the balloons up close,” said McGinnis, who was excited to share the parade this year with the youngsters in the family.

“It’s like passing the torch,” she said.

That’s the exact experience Will Coss, the event’s executive producer, hoped New Yorkers would have watching this year’s production.

“We built it with everyone’s heart, soul and love, and energy in mind. We’re excited,” he said.