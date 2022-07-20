UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Vision Zero promised to make New York City safer for pedestrians, bicyclist and motorists. However, new data shows that overall traffic fatalities are 29% higher than they were four years ago.

“My dad was crushed,” Monique Williams told PIX11 News. “His body was crushed, his face was crushed.”

Williams’ father, Jerry Spriggs, was killed by a hit-and-run in the Bronx in November 2020. Since then, she’s dedicated her time to try to improve traffic safety.

“You don’t want other people to feel what you feel,” she said.

Newly released data from Transportation Alternatives has Williams deeply troubled. Overall, traffic fatalities are 29% higher than they were in 2018. That year was the safest year on record following the implementation of Vision Zero in 2014.

The new data shows the Bronx has the highest number of traffic-related deaths since 2014. Citywide, there’s a 129% increase in hit-and-run incidents.

Cory Epstein, a spokesman for Transportation Alternatives, said some things have worked, like bike lanes and restructuring of deadly roads. But, he added, major fixes are still needed.