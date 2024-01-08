MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Beginning Tuesday morning, New York City will evict migrant families from shelters.

The jarring milestone sparked fears of children living on the streets in the dead of winter– although Mayor Eric Adams said he would never let that happen.

Monday, migrants huddled under scaffolding outside the Row Hotel migrant families with children told PIX11 they have no idea what tomorrow holds.

One mother with four little ones from Venezuela feared ending up on the street.

They are among about 40 families who would be kicked out Tuesday following the expiration of a 60-day notice– it is the first time the city has evicted migrant children from the shelter.

She and others said they have gotten very little information or assistance from the city about what comes next and have no money or resources to find a place to stay.

At a protest in Foley Square, elected leaders and Immigrant Advocates said Adams forcing migrant families out is just inhumane.

But Adams and his team dispute this version of events.

“This is not going to be a city where we place children and family on the street and have them sleep on the street,” Adams said. “This is not going to happen.”

About 4,400 migrant families will be subject to eviction over the next few weeks.

The Adams administration said each gets multiple personal consultations about maintaining a school for their children finding resources, jobs and housing.

Those who still cannot find something will be sent to the Roosevelt Hotel –the main migrant navigation center– where an attempt will be made to put them back in the shelter.

The Mayor painted the 60-day notice as a catalyst to encourage families to begin the next phase of their lives in America as the city struggles to manage the crisis.

“These decisions are helping families find stability,” Adams said. “Growing up in a hotel, living out of a suitcase for years, is not the right thing to do.”

The first evictions begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.