NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than 100 street vendors wore yellow hats during a rally in City Hall Park Wednesday – all driven by the need to support their families in one of New York City’s oldest professions.

The issue – an overwhelming majority of these street vendors, including Harlem-based Calvin Baker, operate illegally – without a license.

He’s hoping newly introduced city council legislation can change that, not just for him, but also for thousands of migrants who sell their goods at intersections and crowd already packed pedestrian paths.

“Here you have people who are coming in right, that need the same thing we need. They need working papers,” said Baker.

The package of four bills would:

Decriminalize street vending

Streamline the licensing process

Revise rules for where vendors can set up

Create a new Division of Street Vendor Assistance

“Right now, you have two major waitlists. Each of them has more than 10-thousand names on it,” said Street Vendor Project Managing Director Mohamed Attia.

“We need a regulated, predictable, enforceable system that protects workers and lets them work,” Council member Amanda Farias added.

Those who are lucky enough to have a vendor license say it’s also a matter of fairness.

Alex is a military veteran and longtime license holder along the Brooklyn Bridge walkway, which is now packed with vendors.

“There are over 31 illegal vendors here without a license and making money, and it makes it look bad for the people who do have a license – like myself,” said Alex.