RANDALL’S ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s tent relief center for migrants opens Wednesday on Randall’s Island, offering shelter to asylum seekers after their lengthy journey.

The weatherproof complex, built in the parking lot of Icahn Stadium at the cost of over $300,000, will temporarily house single men, while women and children will be put up in a Midtown hotel. The Randall’s Island shelter offers hot food and showers, a laundry facility, cots, couches, phones — even video games and exercise equipment to help migrants feel at home after an arduous journey north.

The facility is also heated to 70 degrees and designed to withstand wind and rain, concerns that contributed to the reversal of an initial plan to build the structure at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

But the shelter is not intended for long-term stays, with most migrants expected to remain around three days while figuring out the next place to go.

Earlier this month, Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency as more than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the city in recent months, severely straining the city’s shelter system. After crossing the southern U.S. border, many of the migrants have been sent to cities like New York, Chicago, and Washington in what politicians have characterized as a protest of President Biden’s immigration policies.

Since Biden recently announced a new plan to stem border crossings, the city has said that the influx has begun to slow down. The hope is that the revised border stance, coupled with the new relief center will help ease the burden on city shelters.