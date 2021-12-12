New York City SantaCon participants get doused in eggnog

Eggnog was poured on participants’ faces during SantaCon on Dec. 11, 2021. (@newyorkhoje via Storyful)

MANHATTAN — Large crowds of people dressed in Santa Claus costumes were seen in Manhattan as the SantaCon pub crawl made its return to New York City on Saturday after the annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video filmed by Instagram user @newyorkhoje shows passersby getting doused in eggnog as the traditional drink is poured down from the top of a SantaCon NYC bus.

The New York City SantaCon is described as “a charitable, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy”, according to the event website.

The event went on despite reported cases of new COVID-19 variants, such as omicron, in the area.

The bar crawl has become a polarizing holiday tradition in New York City. Many people who live or work in Manhattan have long-panned the alcohol-fueled behavior that would certainly put some participants on the naughty list, including brawls and arrests.

In recent years, the organizers of SantaCon have promoted a list of naughty and nice behavior while participants don the red suit. Called “Santa’s Code,” the recommendations include not messing with children, tipping bartenders and spreading joy, “not terror, not vomit, not trash.”