MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gala on the East Side Friday night raised money for children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The Worldwide Orphans foundation aimed to raise half a million dollars at their 25th Anniversary Gala, and they surpassed their fundraising goal.

The organization provides psychological and social support to thousands of displaced children. Helping kids cope with trauma sooner can help them avoid post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the foundation.

“Some of those kids have seen horrible things, so we provide play-based, trauma-informed programs for these kids,” said Misha Rubin, founder of the Children of Ukraine program at Worldwide Orphans.