FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) – A new Whole Foods Market will be opening in Manhattan’s Financial District in January.

The 42,000-square-foot store will be located in One Wall Street at 66 Broadway. It’s scheduled to open on Jan. 11.

The store will feature more than 1,000 local products from New York City and the surrounding area. It will also offer a full-service coffee bar.

The One Wall Street store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day.